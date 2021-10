Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think we created enough chances to win the game, but credit to Newcastle. They worked hard at the back and made it very difficult for us.

"We managed to create a couple of chances but didn’t take them. We need to keep working but what we want is to win games.

"It’s really difficult for me to ask more of my players. It was really unlucky for us."