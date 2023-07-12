Dujon Sterling's defensive work is his priority, the new Rangers full-back says.

The former Chelsea defender, who is not with the team at their Germany training camp after picking up a minor calf injury, was on loan at Stoke City last season and has moved to Ibrox on a four-year deal.

"A lot of defenders these days get judged on what they do at the other end of the pitch," the 23-year-old said. "I like to prioritise my defending."

As a full-back, Sterling is in competition with James Tavernier for a first-team spot, but the former England youth international doesn't fear the captain.

“I don’t play centre-back, I play right-back or left-back," Sterling explained. "I can fill in at centre-back, I’m happy to, but I wouldn’t say my strength is playing there.

“I don’t fear Tav being the captain, it’s about competition and we need competition in every position on the pitch. That’s how you stay a winning team."