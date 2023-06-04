McCowan signs new two-year deal

The hard work - and paperwork - does not stop at Dens, with attack-minded midfielder Luke McCowan signing a new two-year deal.

McCowan, 25, played 30 times in Dundee's Championship title-winning campaign.

"I am happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to the season in the Premiership and taking the positives from winning the league last year into this year," he told the club's website.

"I am excited to work under the new manager and for the season ahead.”