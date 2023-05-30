A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Season rating: 8/10. As far as first seasons immediately after the club’s worst-ever campaign, you could not have asked for a better start under Erik ten Hag, regardless of the FA Cup outcome.

Best player: Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have been just as important but United’s season would not have had near the same outcome if not for Marcus Rashford scoring 30 goals.

Best away fans: Real Betis braved a snowstorm in Manchester and contributed loud chants, spinning flags and green smoke to the Old Trafford atmosphere.

Happy with your manager? I’m convinced Ten Hag - under new owners - is the man to guide United back to the top of English football.

What needs to improve for next season?: United’s home form has been some of the club’s best ever this season. But the away record needs serious work - especially against the top sides.

Best performance: 2-0 vs Tottenham. On that night at Old Trafford, we saw Ten Hag’s vision realised for the entire 90 minutes.

Player you would most like to sign: Remember Robin van Persie’s impact? Harry Kane’s arrival could make history repeat itself.

Any other business: United are still short in some areas, but Ten Hag needs his Ederson or Alisson signing. A goalkeeper that suits his style. That should be a top priority.