'We've got a really together group' - Pollock

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock has praised the togetherness of the Dons squad, after their recent upturn in form.

Interim boss Barry Robson has guided the Pittodrie side to three wins from their last four games, which has seen them rise to fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

"We've got a really together group and I think that's showing", he said on Aberdeen's social media channels.

Pollock also said he is relishing the prospect of taking on third-placed Hearts in the Dons next league game.

"These are the games you want to be involved in - it's massive for both teams, the fans will probably sell it out - who doesn't want to be involved with that? I can't wait, buzzing to be part of it."