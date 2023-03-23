Will Kelly start in between the Scotland sticks?

All eyes will be drawn to the name top of Steve Clarke's Scotland line-up on Saturday around 13:00... will it be Liam Kelly's name we see?

The Motherwell shotstopper is one of three uncapped Scotland goalkeepers tussling it out for the international gloves for the opening Euro 2024 qualifying group match against Cyprus at Hampden.

His competition? Zander Clark of Hearts and Angus Gunn of Norwich. So, how does the 27-year-old compare in numbers to his competitors?

Kelly has played more than double the Premiership matches Clark has, in a team toiling for form, while the latter's Hearts sit third despite a recent dip in form.

Clark has kept a greater percentage of clean sheets and his minutes per goal conceded is better - 59 to Kelly's 73.

Gunn's average of 86 minutes per goal conceded is better than Clark or Kelly's, he has the highest save percentage at 75% and the best passing accuracy of the three.

