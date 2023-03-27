Manchester United are interested in signing 21-year-old Benfica and Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos, who has a release clause of 120m euros (£105.6m). (Record, via Goal), external

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, 18, will turn down a move to Old Trafford because the Republic of Ireland international thinks staying at Albion will be better for his development. (Sun), external

South Korea defender Kim Min-jae has been linked with Manchester United but the 26-year-old says he is not interested in rumours about his future and wants to focus on playing for Napoli. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, United will consider Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as an alternative to David de Gea, who is yet to agree a new contract. (Give Me Sport), external

