Erik ten Hag has been given a welcome boost by the news that Christian Eriksen has returned to team training.

The midfielder, who has been out with an ankle injury he picked up in January, won't be ready to face Brentford on Wednesday but could be available for key upcoming league and European games.

The Denmark international's absence has been felt even more keenly by Manchester United due to the absence of fellow central midfielder Casemiro following bans from two red cards in 39 days.

"Two quality players. The midfield department, games will always be decided in midfield, when you miss two quality players, it's clear," said Ten Hag.

"But you have a squad, if you don't have them you still have to win."

United were out-fought in their defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, which the Dutchman has assessed as a "very bad performance" by his team.

"The opponent wanted it more than us. They were sharper.

"You can see that in the challenges, we won only 16 from 61 challenges in offence and in defence the opponent beats us 48 from 78 challenges. Then you can't win a game."

That loss and Tottenham's draw against Everton on Monday leaves United fifth in the league on goal difference and, despite not picking up a win in the league since February, Ten Hag is not concerned.

"We played 60 minutes against Southampton with ten men, we beat Fulham, we beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

"We know we can beat Premier League teams, so there's no concerns."