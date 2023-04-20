Martindale on managerial upheaval, top-six finale & thriving as underdogs
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston face Dundee United in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Livi manager:
On being the top flight's longest-serving manager following the exit of Callum Davidson and Robbie Neilson from St Johnstone and Hearts respectively, Martindale says: "That tells me I'm next on the hitlist!"
He says clubs crave "instant success" and social media plays a "huge part" in putting pressure on managers.
If Livingston don't make the top six they will view it as "a little bit of a failure" because they've had "one foot in the door most of the season".
They players still deserve accolades as Livi are four points better off their regular-season total from last year with a game still to play, so Martindale believes the league is more competitive this term.
It suits seventh-place Livi - who must win and hope for favours elsewhere - being underdogs going into the final pre-split game and Martindale hopes there will be "twists and turns" on Saturday that propel is side into the top half.