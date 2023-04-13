Hibs 'have the quality' to end derby woes - Johnson

Lee Johnson has urged his Hibs side to show no fear as they attempt to bounce back to form in style with a first win in 10 Edinburgh derbies.

The Easter Road side sit sixth in the Premiership after four successive defeats and haven’t beaten Hearts since December 2019.

In this season's derby meetings, Hibs followed a 1-1 Premiership draw with 3-0 defeats in league and Scottish Cup to the Jambos.

“They won both boxes in the two 3-0 games,” said Johnson. “That is absolutely key, make sure you defend resolutely, and be clinical in the box.

“We've got the quality. Mykola Kukharevych scored against Dundee United, Kevin Nisbet, you always fancy if the ball falls to him.

“We've got to make sure we're aggressive, and that can't come from a place of fear.”

Steven Naismith takes the interim reins at Hearts following Robbie Neilson's sacking and Johnson admits it makes his preparation trickier.

“It is the land of the uncertain in terms of the shape,” he added. “The personnel doesn’t change and you know their strengths and weaknesess.

"They’ve got a good team – they pay good money for the division and that allows you to get good players.

“But it’s a one-off game, we’re at home, and it’s all about us because the fans deserve it.”