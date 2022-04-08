Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says he has “enjoyed watching” Crystal Palace and praised opposite number Patrick Vieira for the impact he has had at Selhurst Park.

“We saw earlier in the season the changes Patrick has made,” Rodgers said in the build-up to their Premier League match at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

“They play with a calmness and the two centre-halves are comfortable on the ball. Across the team, they have done very well and they play with a good spirit.”

Rodgers also singled out some of Palace’s top performers this season, noting the transition from a more defensive style under Roy Hodgson.

“Conor Gallagher has been a revelation for them and he’s a top young player,” he said. “Jeffrey [Schlupp], a former player here, has been fantastic. Wilfried Zaha has great quality and is now getting the ball higher up the pitch.

“Good result against Arsenal or not, this was always going to be a tough game for us.

“Earlier in the season, we were 2-0 up but didn’t deserve to be - and that was a defining moment for us. I don’t think their game model will be much different.”