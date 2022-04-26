Transfer news: Real Madrid close to signing Rudiger for £200k a week

Real Madrid are close to agreeing a free transfer deal for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, with the defender ready to move to the Bernabeu on a contract worth at least £200,000 a week. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City are mulling over a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has also been a long-term target for Blues and Manchester United. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Stade Reims will let Hugo Ekitike leave the club for 35m euros (£30m) in the summer and Newcastle are expected to revive their interest after talks with the youngster in January. The striker has also had interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and United. (Goal), external

