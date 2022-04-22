Brendan Rodgers is thrilled to have Jamie Vardy available for selection again for "a really important period".

The Foxes are fighting for a top-10 finish and have reached their first European semi-final, playing the first leg against Roma at King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Rodgers admits that Vardy's return to fitness is a "huge boost" for his squad.

"It's clearly very important for us," he said. "He still has the mindset to complete and show his qualities.

"We've missed him a lot but he's back for a really important period.

"It's just about availability. We'll see the after-effects in his knee but hopefully he can play some part tomorrow."

The 35-year-old has only played twice in 2022 but Rodgers knows the galvanising effect his presence has on the entire club.

"He has an aura when he's in the squad," he said. "And for the supporters, it's great because he's a real legend here."