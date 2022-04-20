Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Liverpool are on an ominous roll and, as against Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final, the game was effectively won by half-time following a blistering first 45 minutes.

United were on the rack from the first whistle and were swept away by wave after wave of Liverpool attacks, all conducted from midfield by the master orchestrator Thiago Alcantara.

Urged on by an exultant Kop, Liverpool simply overwhelmed United as they were quicker, slicker and simply in a different class.

Thiago's midfield masterclass earned him a standing ovation when he was replaced by Naby Keita but the performances of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were of a similar standard.

Liverpool have thrown down the gauntlet to reigning champions City before their next game, and it is hard to see who will find a way to beat them in this type of form.

They have won the Carabao Cup, will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, are breathing down City's neck in the league and are favourites to progress against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final.

And the way Liverpool are approaching the decisive stage of the season in such prime condition, nothing looks beyond them.

