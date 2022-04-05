Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

A game which certainly could’ve gone worse. Overall, a two-goal defeat by the champions of England in the bigger picture is not a bad result at all. However, the two goals they scored were easily preventable.

Certain players who are starting week in, week out are simply not good enough, and if they keep on playing I see no way we can expect to survive in this division.

How the same players can make the same mistakes every week yet still find themselves comfortably cemented into the starting XI is beyond me – players jogging all game, out of position, heads down and uninterested.

Sean Dyche clearly saw the game against City as a "write-off", which was seen by benching Maxwel Cornet and playing Wout Weghorst alone with no support – until Cornet came on.

With Everton and Norwich now within the space of five days, we’d be lucky to walk away with two points from those if we play like we have the last few weeks.

The Championship beckons.