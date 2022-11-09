🎧 New Brighton podcast episode out now
- Published
The latest episode of our Albion Unlimited podcast is available for you to download right now on BBC Sounds.
The BBC Radio Sussex team hear from Brighton players Alexis Mac Allister and Jeremy Sarmiento, and author and Albion fan Paul Hayward joins the pod to talk Roberto de Zerbi, Qatar and his new book on England.
Albion Unlimited podcast— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) November 8, 2022
Macallister on winning mentality & Lallana role@_PaulHayward on #bhafc progress, England call ups & World Cup in Qatar
Ecuador Intl Jeremy Sarmiento previews his World Cup dream 👇https://t.co/u6jqosoZuY pic.twitter.com/njKwMXTrhO
