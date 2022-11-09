🎧 New Brighton podcast episode out now

T﻿he latest episode of our Albion Unlimited podcast is available for you to download right now on BBC Sounds.

T﻿he BBC Radio Sussex team hear from Brighton players Alexis Mac Allister and Jeremy Sarmiento, and author and Albion fan Paul Hayward joins the pod to talk Roberto de Zerbi, Qatar and his new book on England.

L﻿isten to the full episode now

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.