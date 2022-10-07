Crystal Palace summer signing Chris Richards says he wants to inspire people back in America to chase their Premier League dreams.

The 22-year-old joined Palace from Bayern Munich in July, having spent four years with the German giants after making the switch from FC Dallas in 2018.

"﻿I was definitely in the minority when it came to playing soccer as back home nobody was really interested in playing professional and if they were they weren't really aiming as high as the Premier League," he said on BBC MOTDx.

"I went to Argentina for a trip when I was 15 and it was my first time watching a game in a professional environment. Just being able to experience that in a country like that, where the passion is amazing, I came back home and told my family straight away that is what I wanted to do."

T﻿he United States international joined Palace for an initial £8.5m with an additional £2.5m in add-ons and has made three Premier League appearances so far this season.

He added: "﻿You grow up seeing people like Vieira and hearing about him, and now being able to interact and see him everyday it is amazing.

"I have never seen people who look like me, who came from a place where I came from, to be doing what I am doing. I want to be that person to show kids back home that it is possible if you really want it."

