Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Plenty of stats went the way of the visitors; over 60% possession, more xG than St Johnstone, 157 passes into the final third, and 85 final third entries to the hosts' 55.

However they only had two shots on target come full time.

A damning indictment of their profligacy in the final third.

Their unbeaten run came grinding to a disappointing halt today.