C﻿olin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

T﻿hese two home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace feel huge.

Say the worst happens. If they end up going into the World Cup without picking up anything from them and remain on nine points, they will probably be cut adrift. Once you get cut adrift in the Premier League, it's very difficult to make that gap up.

B﻿ut, go on the more positive side like Kevin Campbell did, and say they win both games. Suddenly, they go into the break on 15 points from 15 games which is a point-a-game record. Carry that on and it’s 38 points over a full season. Every indication is that they will get better in the second half and that total has probably got enough chance of staying up.

For that reason, although the season will not be decided in the next two games, it could make a big difference to their mindset.

C﻿olin was speaking on BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

L﻿isten to the full episode on BBC Sounds