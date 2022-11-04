V﻿an Bronckhorst on recruitment process & Champions League failure

M﻿artin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his team's trip to face St Johnstone this weekend.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • Van Bronkhorst insists he has never been overruled on a player he wants and says Rangers' recruitment is "always a collective" process.

  • After a bruising Champions League campaign, he and the club will always strive to qualify and being there more often will help them develop.

  • R﻿angers struggled with the difference in level from the Europa League, but the Dutchman "wouldn’t have changed anything that happened this year for my team or their experience".

  • John Lundstram is back in the squad for Sunday after his Champions League suspension. Fellow midfielder Glen Kamara is also available after coming through his comeback in midweek unscathed.

SNS