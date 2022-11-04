Van Bronckhorst on recruitment process & Champions League failure
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his team's trip to face St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Van Bronkhorst insists he has never been overruled on a player he wants and says Rangers' recruitment is "always a collective" process.
After a bruising Champions League campaign, he and the club will always strive to qualify and being there more often will help them develop.
Rangers struggled with the difference in level from the Europa League, but the Dutchman "wouldn’t have changed anything that happened this year for my team or their experience".
John Lundstram is back in the squad for Sunday after his Champions League suspension. Fellow midfielder Glen Kamara is also available after coming through his comeback in midweek unscathed.