Rangers news conference: Key points
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and player James Sands spoke to the media before Tuesday's Champions League match with Ajax. Here are the key points...
Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with them "on the day", says Van Bronckhorst
John Lundstram is suspended but fellow midfielder returns to Rangers' squad. Defenders Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz are unavailable, with the latter out for "several weeks"
Van Bronckhorst has urged Rangers to be focused for 90 minutes as they seek their first points in Group A and draw level with Ajax
Sands says Rangers have learned to "take the emotion" out of the group defeats and "focus on the aspects of the game that we can do better"