Analysis: Everton 1-4 Brighton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to show the same work ethic and desire that earned them a battling draw at Manchester City on Saturday, but the Toffees were comfortably second best at Goodison Park.

After starting the game on the front foot, the hosts fell behind when Kaoru Mitoma cut inside Conor Coady and calmly fired past Pickford.

If Everton fans were hoping for an improved second-half showing they were left bitterly disappointed as Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross proceeded to rub salt into their wounds.

Demarai Gray's stoppage-time penalty was greeted only by a smattering of half-hearted cheers from the home supporters, who booed their team off at the final whistle.

There were also loud chants of "sack the board" as Lampard's side remain in a perilous position just above the relegation zone.