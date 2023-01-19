On this day in Motherwell history...

The Steelmen tumbled out of the Scottish Cup four years ago, losing 2-1 at home to then Championship club Ross County.

It was a miserable day all round for the claret and amber. Ross McCormack's debut in his second spell lasted just 45 minutes before he was subbed, then Brian Graham's double sent the hosts towards the exit despite a last-gasp Jake Hastie reply.

It marked the last time Motherwell fell at their opening fourth-round hurdle.

Another Championship club, Arbroath, await on Saturday as Well look to avoid a similar fate.

Can Steven Hammell's side avoid being blown off course at windswept Gayfield and end an eight-game winless run?