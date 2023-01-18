What do Wolves need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Wolves need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Phil: Wolves need to sign Danny Ings - they make plenty of chances, just need a finisher, and Wolves will end up in mid-table.

John: Desperately need a striker. Can easily cancel Costa's contract, but keep Raul.

Joshua: We need a goalie to challenge Sa because he looks a bit shaky and Sarkic isn’t good enough.

Jamie: We just need someone who knows what the back of the net looks like. A solid striker. Our goal tally this season is embarrassing.

Lee: The new manager has got us playing as a team again, but we still need an experienced centre-back, possibly a right-back and a traditional number nine. Jimenez and Costa are not the players they were, and getting rid of Coady, Saiss and Boly and replacing them with an inexperienced centre-back in Collins was utter madness.