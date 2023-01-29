Livingston 0-0 Hearts: What did the manager say

Livingston boss David Martindale told Sportsound: "It's a clean sheet and a point. There wasn't much between the teams in the game, both keepers made decent saves. We've probably had the best chance with Steven Bradley.

"That's five points we've taken off Hearts, who outside the Old Firm, are the team to beat for me. They finished third last year. They've taken two off us, we've taken five off them. That shows the progress of the club.

"If anyone had stolen that, the other team would've been angry. I've lost these games 1-0 previously. The boys have added consistency this year, that reflects in our points total.

"I thought I spotted Dick Campbell in the stands today, I think he borrowed the wind machine from Arbroath! The midfielders came off the park with a sore neck because the ball just went over the top of them. We were playing the conditions.

"We've always got an objective and ours is finishing tenth. Suddenly it's turned into top six. Why can't Livingston get European football? This group is something special and it's one of my objectives - I want to manage in Europe and I want to do that with Livingston."

"I'm looking to cut the budget. We don't have the finances, unfortunately. I've been very vocal on that. I can't see anything changing by Tuesday. There's one or two who have to go out on loan. There's maybe another looking to move on permanently."