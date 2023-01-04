Guardiola on catching Arsenal, defensive injuries and Lewis contract
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City go to Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.
Here are the main lines from the City manager's news conference:
Guardiola said his team need to be "almost perfect" to chase down Arsenal at the top of the table, but added: "If they keep up this average, they could do more than 100 points, and we will not catch them."
Defender Ruben Dias has definitely been ruled out of the game at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring injury, while fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte will be assessed at training.
Guardiola said "nothing has changed" about midfielder Bernardo Silva's situation and that the Portuguese's "future belongs to him", amid fresh reports of a move away from City. "He is a key player, so important on and off the pitch," added the Spaniard.
On teenager Rico Lewis, who is reported to be close to agreeing a new deal with the club: "I’m not the person to talk about the contract, but what he’s done in past three games is beyond my expectations. The academy has produced a top player and I hope he stays for a long time."