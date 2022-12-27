Rangers v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

Rangers remain unbeaten in their last 53 top-flight league meetings with Motherwell (W38 D15) since a 1-0 defeat in December 2002.

Motherwell have scored at least once in all but one of their nine away league games so far this season, with the only such match they drew a blank coming at Hibs in October, a 1-0 defeat.

Rangers’ Fashion Sakala has scored five goals in four Scottish Premiership appearances against Motherwell, including netting his first hat-trick in the competition against the Steelmen in October 2021.