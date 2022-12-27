Rangers v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Rangers remain unbeaten in their last 53 top-flight league meetings with Motherwell (W38 D15) since a 1-0 defeat in December 2002.

  • Motherwell have scored at least once in all but one of their nine away league games so far this season, with the only such match they drew a blank coming at Hibs in October, a 1-0 defeat.

  • Rangers’ Fashion Sakala has scored five goals in four Scottish Premiership appearances against Motherwell, including netting his first hat-trick in the competition against the Steelmen in October 2021.

  • Motherwell are winless in their last 36 top-flight visits to Rangers (D7 L29) since a 2-0 win in May 1997 thanks to a brace from Owen Coyle. The Steelmen have, however, drawn both of their last two league games at Ibrox.