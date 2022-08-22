Eddie Howe says Allan Saint-Maximin's performance against Manchester City was the best he has seen from the Frenchman, but he has challenged him to produce that level week in, week out.

The Magpies boss told BBC Radio Newcastle:, external "That's the Maxi we want every week.

"What a performance from him - and head and shoulders the best performance I've seen from him under my management.

"I thought he gave Manchester City a constant problem with his energy, his pace, his trickery - but, his decision-making at the end of those runs was very good.

"Again, the challenge for Maxi is similar to the team - it's can you produce that on a more consistent basis, home and away - and then we would have a real player on our hands."

Hear more reaction to Newcastle's draw with Manchester City on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport phone-in from 18:00 BST.