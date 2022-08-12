We asked for your thoughts on new signing Mikkel Damsgaard, who joined the Bees from Serie A club Sampdoria.

Here are some of your comments:

Peter: Great astute signing. Would still like to see additional cover with an experienced proven goalscorer similar to the signing of Mee for his experience.

Geoff: The new Eriksen has arrived. Onward and upwards you buzzing bees.

Simon: Damsgaard could be an inspired signing and I'm cautiously optimistic about our prospects. Josh Dasilva could show the Premier League how good he is, now that his career-threatening injury seems to be dealt with. The other signings look really positive, particularly Lewis-Potter. Little old Brentford are here to stay.

David: Delighted to read Mikel Damsgaard has signed. Let’s make him very welcome. Looking forward to seeing him play. Come on you Bees.