Simon Stone, BBC Sport

What a wonderful day for Nottingham Forest.

A first Premier League win in 23 years, a striker scoring on his home debut and a goalkeeper making a penalty save in his first game at the City Ground.

It was virtually the perfect afternoon for manager Steve Cooper.

His side were phenomenal and deserve all the credit in the world.

But the major plaudits should be paid to the Forest fans.

Cooper said afterwards the club could have quadrupled today's 29,281 attendance and dedicated the win to those who missed it.

But those who were there made so much noise it unsettled West Ham. Every time there was a drinks break, there was another wave.

No-one would have found it easy going to the City Ground for Forest's first home game of the season. The fans earned the victory as much as the players.