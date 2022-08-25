Doidge gives Hibs 'experience & quality' - McAllister

Hibernian have no plans to part with striker Christian Doidge before the transfer window closes next Thursday, says assistant manager Jamie McAllister.

The 30-year-old reached double figures in both of his first two seasons at Easter Road but has been hampered by injury and illness for much of the past year.

He has been a substitute in each of the four Premiership games this season and has been linked with a return to former club Forest Green.

“I think Christian’s been brilliant since we came in,” said McAllister. “He’s had a really good pre-season.

“He’s a player we like. He gives us something we don’t have and he’s an experienced player with good quality.”

There has already been a large turnover of players at Hibs this summer and McAllister admits there could yet be more new arrivals.

“We’ll wait and see,” he said. “We’re always looking to add to the squad and improve the squad.

“If we can get one or two in, then great but if not we’re more than happy with what we’ve got.”