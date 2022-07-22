Goalkeeper Ross Sinclair should get his chance at St Johnstone, says former player Craig Conway.

Sinclair, 21, has played for Scotland Under-21s and on loan at Cowdenbeath and Brechin City but is yet to make his Saints debut.

"If he's done well and (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers is happy with him then why not? When is the right time to throw him in? I don't think there ever is a right time," Conway told the BBC's St Johnstone-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"He's played with Scotland at 21s. He'll know what he's doing, I've trained with him. Throw him in. You're never going to know."