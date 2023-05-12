Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's trip to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On back-to-back wins over Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar this week: "We had a really good win at the weekend and then the semi-final in midweek, so it's been a good couple of days. Hopefully we can keep it going."

On the delay to planning for next season: "The planning has been put on the backburner. Your planning would go completely if you went down. Obviously, we have been watching a lot of games and doing a lot of scouting, but the truth is the focus has been on staying in Premier League."

On planning with and without Declan Rice: "We honestly hope Dec stays, that is the biggest thing. We would love him to be a West Ham player, but we are aware that might not be the case. That is one of the scenarios. Our plans are to have Dec here, but we are also fully aware there is a good chance that we don’t."

On Thomas Frank and Brentford: "He has done a brilliant job, continually climbing and improving the club. They have a model, not unlike AZ. They are more than capable of beating the top teams and have been in a really healthy position all season in the league."

