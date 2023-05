Kilmarnock duo Ash Taylor and Ryan Alebiousu will be assessed, but boss Derek McInnes will take no risks. Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes are back in training, but Ben Chrisene's season is over because of a hamstring problem.

St Johnstone will run the rule over Melker Hallberg (hamstring) and Andrew Considine (head knock). Nicky Clark, Murray Davidson and Callum Booth are all out for the season with ankle injuries.