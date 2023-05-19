Beale on potential Cifuentes deal, Tillman talks & Tavernier milestone
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers' Scottish Premiership game with Hibs this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Ibrox boss:
A deal for Ecuador and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes is "not really close". Beale notes he is a "very good player" but under contract until December, which "seems a long way away".
Ryan Jack is a big part of the squad and with a lot of experience leaving this summer, it was important to keep him.
Last weekend's Old Firm win has made Ibrox "a happier place", but it's important not to get carried away and "romantic over one result”.
Beale will have talks with weekend with Malik Tillman over a potential permanent move. The on-loan midfielder has gone back to Bayern Munich to have treatment on a “nasty” 12-week injury.
John Souttar can be a big player for Rangers now, although needs to show he can stay fit. Beale has discussed the option of playing three at the back and his summer recruitment will add to competition in that area.
Connor Goldson is a doubt for this weekend and Rangers only have around 16 outfield players available for the final three games.
James Tavernier is set to make his 400th Rangers appearance on Sunday and Beale says the skipper “drives standards”, adding that he is one of three or four who will stay on having seen a lot at the club and that’s important for the future.