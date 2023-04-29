Alex McLeish has touched on the pressure current Rangers manager Michael Beale is under to ensure the club do not endure a trophyless season.

McLeish, who took charge at Ibrox midway through the 2001-02 campaign, won a domestic treble in his first full season in charge, but ended the following campaign empty-handed.

"When you're at Celtic or Rangers, you know you're at a club that needs to win every single week," McLeish said prior to Rangers' Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday.

"I know what it feels like, I know Michael will be extremely disappointed if it doesn't happen. Michael will still be hurting just from losing the Aberdeen game.

"Michael will be doing everything in his power to get these players believing they can win this game and it will take special performance levels.

"I'm speaking from experience, I felt that pressure. I'm not trying to put Michael on the spot but that's life with Rangers, life with other big clubs throughout the world who have those expectations."