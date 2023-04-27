Who is the best player to have faced Arsenal?

Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

There has been a few big talents that have played against Arsenal and who have consistently had a good game when they have been our opposition.

However, the stand-out player is Wayne Rooney, he scored an iconic goal (aged 16) against us and broke our 30-game unbeaten run - a last-minute winning goal at Goodison Park while he was playing for Everton.

The big rivalry between us and Manchester United saw Rooney consistently play well against us, netting 12 goals in those fixtures.

He bagged a hat trick in that 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford and also scored the second goal in the 2-0 defeat that ended our 49-match unbeaten run.

I think it’s fair to say he enjoyed playing against us.

