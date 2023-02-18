Hill's 21st birthday sacrifice

What springs to mind when you think of 21st birthday celebrations? Probably not eating a sticky toffee pudding alone in an Edinburgh hotel.

That was the case for Hearts defender James Hill, on loan from Bournemouth, who sees it as a necessary sacrifice as he targets Premier League football and international honours.

“I signed here on my 21st birthday," he said. "It’s supposed to be one of your best birthdays ever and going away with your friends, with your family with a big party and lots of presents and that.

“I was sat in a hotel room waiting for training the next day. I went downstairs and had a cheeky sticky toffee pudding but that was about it. Those are the sacrifices you have to make.

“It’s just how it has to be and I can’t miss out on a second. If I’m chilling out and going off to see my family there is probably another person that is making the sacrifices and getting ahead of me, so I can’t let that happen."

Hill has impressed in his Tynecastle stint and feels playing in a competitive league in front of capacity crowds at Tynecastle is beneficial.

“I’m on loan from Bournemouth and if I want to step into that team and play at the Etihad or against Man Utd or Man City in front of 40,000 or 80,000 people, and hopefully one day play for England, I’ve got to deal with the big crowds now.

"This is a great stepping stone for me. I want to give my everything."