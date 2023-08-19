Analysis: Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

No Ivan Toney? No problem for Brentford. For the second match running both Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo were on target for the Bees, who steamrolled past rivals Fulham.

"I've been asked, 'what will we do when Ivan is not here?'" Brentford boss Thomas Frank told BBC Match of the Day after his side's first win of the season.

"We have seen that we have scored goals. We are very confident. We have been cool and haven't rushed out to get another striker."

Wissa calmly dribbled the ball beyond Fulham keeper Bernd Leno before slotting in the Bees' opener, while Mbeumo's strikes came from a penalty and a late, clinical tap-in.

Brentford are without last season's top scorer Ivan Toney, who is banned until January for breaking betting rules, but manager Frank will be relieved by the sparkling early form of his two forwards.

Wissa has now scored four goals across his past five Premier League games. Mbeumo has netted six in five.

Goals may not be such a worry for the Bees this season.