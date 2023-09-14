Manchester City players have dominated this year's nominations for men's player of the year at the Best Fifa Awards.

Of 12 players shortlisted by a panel of experts based on player achievements from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, six played for Pep Guardiola's historic Treble-winning side last season.

Those players are Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Rodri and Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. The other six players are Declan Rice, Marcelo Brozovic, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Victor Osimhen.

Goalkeeper Ederson has also been nominated for the Best Men's Goalkeeper award, while Guardiola is among those up for the Best Men's Coach award.

Get the latest Man City news straight to your device