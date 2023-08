Midfielder Luke Freeman has left Luton Town after an agreement was reachd for him to be released from his contract.

The 31-year-old joined in the summer of 2022 and made 26 appearances for the Hatters last season, scoring two goals, as they were promoted from the Championship via the play-offs.

A statement from the Hatters said: "We would like to thank Luke for his efforts last season and wish him all the best for his future career."