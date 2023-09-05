Nketiah on 'healthy and friendly competition' with Jesus

Eddie Nketiah said he and Gabriel Jesus have healthy competition at Arsenal and always support each other.

The 24-year-old has impressed so far this season, scoring two goals in the Gunners' four Premier League games.

Speaking in England's press conference after his first senior Three Lions call-up, Nketiah was asked if training and playing with a player of Jesus' calibre has improved him.

He said: "Gabi’s a fantastic player and a great guy off the pitch. It’s nice to be competing with someone of that standard and it’s only going to good things.

"We both want to do the same thing which is help the team and contribute and score goals, so naturally we push each other in training and in games. It’s healthy and friendly competition.

"We know that sometimes we might both play together, sometimes I might play, sometimes he might play but we have that good relationship where we always support each other and we all want the same thing which is to help Arsenal so hopefully it is a great season for the both of us."

On England team-mate Declan Rice and whether he proved he was worth his price tag on Sunday, Nketiah added: "It’s not for me to judge how much he’s worth. He’s a great player and a great lad. He’s been an amazing addition to the team and he had a wonderful performance, not just the goal but his whole performance.

"He’s going to help us so much and we are really happy to have him in the team. For me personally I get on with him really well and it’s nice to have him around the dressing room and hopefully he can have a big season and help us a lot this year."

Get the latest Arsenal news and analysis sent straight to your device