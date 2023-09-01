Analysis: Luton 1-2 West Ham

Bobbie Jackson, BBC Sport

It has been a whirlwind three months for Luton since winning promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, and they are very quickly learning how unforgiving life in the Premier League can be.

They are yet to pick up a point from three games, conceding nine and scoring two.

Rob Edwards led them out of the Championship on the basis of being tight at the back - only champions Burnley conceded fewer goals in 2022-23 - but they can't rely on those defensive foundations in the Premier League and will need to find their shooting boots.

Luton created more chances than West Ham in front of a packed house - out-shooting the Hammers 16-9, but ultimately it took them 92 minutes to hit the target when Mads Andersen scored.

West Ham fans could be heard chanting "You're only here for the season", and although they still have 35 games to go, if Luton don't improve at both ends then they might struggle to defy their critics.