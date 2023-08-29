‘Still a superb start to season despite late blow’

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Firstly, a special mention to the Killie fans who travelled through to Motherwell and gave fantastic support to the team for 90 minutes.

Of course it's hugely disappointing to lose after leading at half-time and then conceding in the 98th minute with the last kick of the game.

It’s time for a bit of perspective all the same. Before a ball was kicked if you'd offered me four points from the opening three games I'd have bitten your hand off.

It's been a superb start and our performance in the first half was that of a team brimming with confidence.

The hosts made a change at half-time and altered formation and that allied with lots of physicality was what seemed to knock us off our stride.

I do think we should have made changes far earlier and putting square pegs in round holes doesn't work. We had players on the bench that allowed us to make like-for-like changes, we just needed some fresh legs for a few players who had dropped off.

However, I'm sure we'll learn and with a good run of games ahead in September there is still a real opportunity for us to be in a great position come the start of October.

Finally, I see Derek McInnes is being linked to the vacant Hibs hotseat. We appear a stable club at the moment so my advice to McInnes is to stay put.