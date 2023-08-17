We asked for your thoughts on the Crystal Palace squad as a host of clubs seem set to target key members in the transfer window.

Here's what you had to say:

Simon: People are forgetting that Guehi, Anderson and Eze are also being looked at. This could be a disastrous window and, as usual, Palace seem to have left it late with recruitment. Happy with Lerma and Franca but a good striker is needed and cover for players that might leave.

Herbie: They say "all is fair in love and war" but the Premier League does not appear very fair when it comes to Palace. The big boys with money think there is a them and us. And unless the league does something about it, there will be more 'Palaces' and that will not be good for the future of the league.

Bill: Having been a Palace fan for over 25 years and now living in Norway, you have no idea how overjoyed I am having kept Michael Olise. I was really panicking having already lost Zaha and possibly Doucoure as well. Tonight I will celebrate!

Banger: I do realise Palace are a feeder to the bigger clubs in the Premier League, but I do believe this is why Roy was brought in. He came with what was a good young developing team with a good spine. I feel in the background the owners were aware players could get picked off before the start of the season and knew Roy would work with what he had.

Paul: We need to resist all these approaches by these clubs to poach our best players. If we don't, we'll end up like Southampton who sold players and ended up relegated, we could have a good season if we hold on to our best team.

Ron: Yes we are the team clubs like to poach from. I have been a supporter all my life (70 Years) and I actually thought we at last had a team to do very well this season. But if Doucoure goes, and I am sure someone will come in for Eze next, that will be the Premier League gone and back to the old days of the Championship.

Simon: I think there is unnecessary panic here. Only Zaha has gone. Olise hasn't gone and neither has anyone else significantly. If Liverpool want Doucoure it's now going to be minimum £90m for him (as we know they have the cash and this is the going rate). We won't be bullied by anyone. Just because a club bids, doesn't mean we have to accept it.

Bill: What is the point of Palace being in the Premier League? They have zero chance of competing if they keep getting their assets stripped by bigger clubs. I'm thinking of packing up watching them after 60 years of doing so.