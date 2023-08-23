'Winnable tie means Europa League play-off no longer a free hit'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s a big week for Aberdeen as they return to European football after a year’s absence.

With guaranteed group-stage football until December, there was minimal pressure on the Dons to win their Europa League play-off tie. That was before the draw was made though.

Rather than Greek giants Olympiakos, Czechs Slavia Prague or Belgian side Genk, they were handed the 2022 Swedish champions Hacken.

That has thrown up an extremely winnable tie, a team they defeated two seasons ago under Stephen Glass, including a 5-1 hammering at Pittodrie. Not easy, but winnable.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the Pittodrie board viewed the play-off for this tournament as a bit of a free hit. Perhaps their ambition for which competition they will be partaking has since been recalibrated.

The prize for winning this tie is a lucrative one and it would be an incredible spectacle with the likes of Liverpool, Europa Conference League champions West Ham, Roma and Ajax lying in wait in pot one.

However, it has been an unconvincing start to the season for Barry Robson’s team. Lacklustre at Livingston. Careless against Celtic. Fortunate at Forthbank as they squeezed past a spirited Stirling Albion in the League Cup.

Jamie McGrath was signed on Tuesday and more new recruits will arrive this week and next. They need to bed in quickly to get the club’s season kickstarted, beginning with mission possible in Scandinavia.