Lawal signs for Livi

Livingston have announced the signing of Samson Lawal from Nigerian side Katsina United on a three-year deal.

The Nigeria U20 international will not be eligible to play this weekend's league fixture against Rangers, but could make his debut in the Viaplay Cup against Ayr United.

"I’m excited as to what Samson will bring to the group of players we currently have here at the club," manager David Martindale said.

“He has played a number of positions in his short career – 7, 11, 8 and 10 – and most recently with ourselves in a couple of bounce games as a 6 and he was fantastic there too.

“He’s a very versatile footballer who has not long turned 19 and I genuinely believe there is a huge amount of development still to come from Samson."