We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Josh: Andy Reid. Could do with a left-sided midfielder/winger and he was our top goalscorer that season, plus he gets bonus points for being one of my favourites growing up.

Dave: From the 2003-04 squad, it would have to be David Johnson. He was a guaranteed goal machine in his prime. The only other name that stuck out was Des Walker but preferably the 80s-90s version. Honourable mention to Andy Reid too.

Gazz: Andy Reid, although in the Championship you could see his potential even then. Great driving runs, exceptionally talented. What a career the guy had, just wish it had been with us.

Rob: I would sign Michael Dawson or Andy Reid, both young talented players back then with more potential to be unlocked as they get towards their prime. No doubt Cooper would develop Dawson into an international centre-back and Reid into the exciting silky left-footed playmaker.