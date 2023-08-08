James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

If you’re asking if being outside of London is a turn-off, then no. You could apply that to any club outside of the capital.

Liverpool will always be one of the great names in world football and enough to interest any player – just look at the reception they received in Singapore, if in any doubt.

I do not even think not being in the Champions League will put a player off the club, because you are buying into the long-term and not just one season.

It's probably fair to say that Liverpool may struggle to compete with the financial muscle of clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid – but you are talking about a small minority of players who have the luxury of being able to choose between that calibre of clubs.