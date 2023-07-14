Rugby Park return an 'easy decision' for Findlay

Stuart Findlay says he has always hankered after a return to Kilmarnock as it’s a club that “means a lot to me”.

The defender – who has had three previous spells at Rugby Park – has rejoined on loan for the season from Oxford United.

Findlay, who will go into the Killie squad for the Viaplay Cup opener against Annan on Saturday if Scottish FA approval comes through in time, said: "It feels brilliant. It seems like I have never been away in some sense.

"It was not, 'I want to go back to Scotland', it was more, 'I want to go back to Kilmarnock'.

"As soon as I got contact from the manager [Derek McInnes] it was an easy decision to come back up the road.

"It is a club that means a lot to me. I have always looked out for it. I think I said on social media that I would come back one day.

"I didn't know if it would be 10 years or three or four years it has been but I always wanted to come back. I want to hit the ground running and do as well as I can."